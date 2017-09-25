Poe blasts MRT 3 maintenance provider, seeks raps

The maintenance provider of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3), Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI), should be held liable for buying “uncertified” spare parts for the trains, Senator Grace Poe said Monday.

Poe also slammed BURI for suing the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary Cesar Chavez for graft, saying it was the firm that was “defrauding the government.”

“BURI was even brazen enough to sue the DOTr when it was the one defrauding the government,” Poe said.

Busan Rail sues Chavez over unpaid bills, termination threats

BURI, the senator said, should instead be held liable for supplying spare parts that did not undergo the necessary inspection and certification, which puts in peril the lives of the people taking the train.

Chavez recently bared that BURI bought the vehicle logic unit (VLU) from a shop in Bangkal, Makati City, identified as Diamond Pearl Development and Marketing Corp., which was owned by William and Marlo dela Cruz, who were associated with the maintenance provider.

This was contrary to BURI’s claim that it bought the P4-million VLU from the Canadian firm Bombardier.

Chavez said no such equipment was ordered from Bombardier Transportation Signal Ltd., the maker of MRT-3’s signaling system.

“Tingnan po natin ang record ng BURI, at isang salita lang ang maiisip natin: kahindik-hindik. Masyado namang garapal para sila pa ang magdemanda,” Poe added.

Poe said her office was able to obtain a copy of the sales invoice that showed the purchase of two pieces of VLUs worth P4 million.

“Kung sabi ng Bombardier na walang order o binili sa kanila, may misteryo nga na dapat nating malaman. That is the 4-million-peso question. I am referring to the VLU for which BURI was seeking reimbursement,” she said.

The senator, citing Chavez’ report, said that from January 2016 to July 2017, there were 3,824 train removal, 833 unloading incidents, 98 service interruptions, and six derailments.

“Matagal ko nang sinasabi na ‘yang maintenance issues ng MRT ay isang ongoing train robbery. Kung totoo ang paratang, saan ka ba naman makakakita na ang isang precision device ay binili sa isang lugar na kilalang bilihan ng chop-chop spare parts,” she said.

Chavez has said that the Commission on Audit requires that spare parts must have a certificate of origin, manufacturer’s inspection report, certificate of warranty, invoice receipt, inspection report.

Without these, the payment could not be made, and the official who will order the payment will be liable for graft, Poe said.

Another big mystery is the ownership of Diamond Pearl, which has Marlo dela Cruz as one of its incorporators, she said.

“Siya yung taong ilang beses nabanggit sa mga reports, affidavits, investigative documents, and court papers who allegedly attempted to extort money from the Czech ambassador. Tapos dito sumulpot na naman ang pangalan niya,” Poe said.

The senator said she might call for another hearing on the frequent MRT breakdowns and compel the attendance of the Dela Cruz brothers.

Citing the “sub judice rule” as he was already facing criminal charges before the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court, Marlo dela Cruz did not appear in the hearing called by Poe last May.

The senator also noted that the DOTr had been moving slowly against BURI, several months after it raised the possibility of terminating the contract due to the series of incidents linked to the maintenance of the train system.

“I am raising these concerns because we are in the midst of the budget season. We have here the DOTr asking for billions of pesos, but which cannot guarantee something very basic – that the MRT will run, and will run safely,” she said.

For 2018, the DOTr is asking for a P61.05-billion budget, including P7.51 billion for the MRT-3. Included in the P7.51-billion budget was the P1.73-billion appropriations for MRT-3 operation and maintenance.

Poe said she would ask the Senate finance committee to cut the amount appropriated for the operations and maintenance until the DOTr could justify its use.

“Are we going to give this maintenance firm more millions from the budget?” she said.

“May matibay na basehan para hindi sila bayaran dahil niloloko nila ang gobyerno,” Poe added. /cbb