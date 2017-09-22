Trillanes files raps vs Mocha Uson over ‘fake news’

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV filed criminal and administrative charges against Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson at the Ombudsman on Friday for spreading “fake news” about his supposed offshore bank accounts.

Trillanes had earlier warned that he would sue the entertainer-turned-public-official for libel as she posted photos on her social media account of his supposed bank accounts in Singapore.

President Rodrigo Duterte had echoed Uson’s claims but later admitted that he “invented” the information after Trillanes disproved the allegations by flying to Singapore and checking it with the banks allegedly involved.

Uson told Trillanes to Google the word “alleged,” which was included when she posted the details of the senator’s supposed hidden wealth.

She said that she would resign if Trillanes would win the case.