LOOK: Noynoy, Leni attend ‘Mass for Justice’ at UP Diliman

Former President Benigno Aquino III and Vice President Leni Robredo were among those in attendance at the “Mass for Justice” at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines Diliman on Thursday.

The mass intended to commemorate the martial law regime and its victims was offered by anti-extrajudicial killings group Tindig Pilipinas.

Also in attendance from the Liberal Party (LP) were Senators Franklin Drilon, Bam Aquino, and Francis Pangilinan. Former LP presidential candidate Mar Roxas was also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the members of the Liberal Party were in white shirts.

Supporters of the Liberal Party and some of the cabinet members of the former Aquino administration also attended the event.

Flowers and candles were offered by the LP leaders at the end of the mass.

‘Be more vocal’

Senator Aquino said urged citizens to be more vocal in expressing what they don’t like in the administration.

“We need to be more vocal sa mga hindi natin gusto sa ating bayan. That’s part of our history, ‘yung peaceful protest. I think pwede naman magkaisa kahit anong partido, basta pagdating sa pagpapatay sa kapwa Pilipino, sabay-sabay sabihin ‘Itigil na to. Tama na,’” he said on the sidelines of the event.

Roxas, who lost to Duterte in the 2016 elections, said he does not want to blame Filipinos for electing its current leader whose war on drugs campaign has left thousands killed so far.

“Wala namang natuwa na ‘I told you so’ dahil mga buhay ang mga to… Dapat ay ipagtanggol na ang mga namatay na,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attendees proceeded to the Commission on Human Rights after the event for the unveiling of the Jose Diokno Monument. /je