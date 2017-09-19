Special prosecutor says he trusts there’s no politics in Estrada’s bail

A former Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice now the Ombudsman’s special prosecutor on Tuesday said he has faith in the Sandiganbayan not to be influenced by politics in the grant of bail of former senator Jinggoy Estrada.

In a press conference at the Office of the Ombudsman, Special Prosecutor Edilberto Sandoval also said he trusted the anti-graft magistrates of the other divisions not to make a “sweeping application” of the main plunderer doctrine, introduced in the Supreme Court decision that acquitted former president Gloria Arroyo, and used by the anti-graft court in granting Estrada’s bail plea.

“I have trust and confidence in Sandigan and Supreme Court that they will not have a sweeping application of the main plunderer,” Sandoval said.

He also downplayed speculations that politics somehow influenced the decision of the justices.

“I still trust that the Sandiganbayan cannot be controlled by politics,” said Sandoval, who served at the Sandiganbayan for 16 years and at one point was Presiding Justice. /je

