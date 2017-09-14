Makabayan bloc bolts out of House super majority

The militant Makabayan bloc announced on Thursday its separation from the super majority in the House of Representatives.

The seven-member bloc composed of militant lawmakers from Bayan Muna, Anakpawis, Kabataan, Gabriela and Act Teachers party-lists said it is breaking away from the majority to oppose the present “pro-imperialist” and “fascist” administration.

“Today, we, seven party list representatives of the Makabayan Bloc, declare our separation from the Majority Coalition in the House of Representatives to intensify our opposition to the Duterte administration that has now fully unraveled as a fascist, pro-imperialist and anti-people regime,” the bloc said in a statement.

The Makabayan bloc was a member of the super majority in Congress after voting for the Speakership bid of key Duterte ally Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez. /kga