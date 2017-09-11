Trillanes to face ethics complaint ‘whole-heartedly’





Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he will tackle the complaint filed against him by Senator Richard Gordon “whole-heartedly”, as the Senate ethics committee ruled to pursue the case on Monday.

In a press conference, the opposition Senator said he respects the decision of the panel but he promptly disclosed of his plans to file a similar complaint against Gordon within this week or next week.

“I respect the decision of the ethics committee, I will submit to the process,” Trillanes said. “I will face it whole-heartedly because I’m confident I did not do anything unparliamentary.”

The Senate ethics committee found the complaint against Trillanes as sufficient in form and substance, except for the inclusion of his previous involvement in a coup d’etat.

Senator Vicente Sotto III, chair of the Senate ethics and privileges committee, said they will ask Trillanes to submit a counter-affidavit within 10 working days, to be followed by Gordon’s reply within five days.

Sotto also pointed out that the committee would call for a full blown hearing with Gordon and Trillanes present, if the panel deemed it necessary.

“If that’s what’s required, then I will,” Trillanes said when asked if he would be willing to face the panel with Gordon. kga