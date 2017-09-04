Duterte’s son, son-in-law ‘willing’ to face Senate – Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law are willing to face the Senate inquiry into the P6.4-billion worth shabu shipment that slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Malacañang said on Monday.

“Well, like the President has said, you know, he has given his—I’m sure the gentlemen are willing to…and as they have said, are willing to face the Senate,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said when asked if Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Manases Carpio would be willing to accept Senator Richard Gordon’s invite to attend the Senate blue ribbon committee probe.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier urged Gordon to summon Paolo and Carpio after the two were mentioned in statements of witnesses in the Senate hearing.

Abella said, however, that it is Paolo and Carpio’s choice whether or not they would invoke their right against self-incrimination during the investigation.

“Well, that will be their prerogative. But they have definitely said that they are willing to face,” the spokesperson said.

The Palace earlier said there was no need for Duterte’s son and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s husband to testify before the Senate investigation.

