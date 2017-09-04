Killing of young people in Caloocan alarms senators

Two senators have expressed alarm over the killing of another teenager in Caloocan City, barely two days after the death of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos on Aug. 16 that sparked public outrage.

Senator Sonny Angara on Monday denounced the “execution type of killing” of 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz in Caloocan City last Aug. 18.

In a text message, Angara said Arnaiz’s killing “looks like a repeat of the Kian killing,” which was also committed by the police.

“The PAO (Public Attorney’s Office) reports an execution type of killing with bullet wounds in the back. This is simply unacceptable,” he said.

The senator then said the Philippine National Police (PNP) should be taught about proper law enforcement, as the country needs no “killing machines.”

“We should teach our police proper law enforcement and that their role is to bring suspects to justice and not be executioners. We don’t need killing machines we need speedy fair and efficient justice machines that people can trust, and don’t fear,” he said.

Asked if he saw an alarming pattern in the consecutive killing of young victims in Caloocan, Senator JV Ejercito said, “Yes.”

“It’s a cause for concern. (Two) teen age killings one after the other. No excuse to kill a minor,” Ejercito said in a text message.

In a Twitter post, Ejercito lauded PAO for filing murder charges against the police involved, but said this should be the last killing involving the youth.

According to the Caloocan police, Arnaiz died in an alleged shootout after robbing a taxi driver on August 17. Police said Arnaiz had marijuana leaves in his possession.

PAO’s forensic experts called the killing of Arnaiz as an execution, saying they found possible signs of torture on the teenager.

Arnaiz, who bore handcuff marks, was shot five times while he was kneeling, according to a PAO forensic expert.

Delos Santos, who was accused of being a drug runner, was shot by cops while he was slumped on the ground, the same PAO expert said. CBB