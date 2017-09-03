Duterte says he talked to Imee about return of Marcos wealth

President Rodrigo Duterte brushed aside rumors on Sunday that the offer to return a part of the Marcos wealth was an “operation” to aid Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s alleged plan to run for president.

“Wala na akong pakialam diyan (I don’t care about that). In 5 years I will no longer be at the political scene,” Duterte said in an interview at the birthday celebration of Rep. Karlo Nograles in Davao City.

The President also confirmed that he discussed the offer with Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos.

“Yes, pati sino bang nandun… they offered to settle,” Duterte said when asked if he talked with Imee.

“The Marcoses are ready to return. I was, I accept the explanation because there is no other explanation, I do not know anything, I cannot debate with them. Sinabi ko (I said) I accept the invitation it’s finally time these things be finally accepted,” the President added.

Despite an earlier mention of the Marcos’ family’s willingness to return a part of their wealth, Duterte said they did not agree on a specific amount.

“…I did not agree on for what amount and how much for these long, I accepted lang na gusto na nilang makipag-areglo sa gobyerno para matapos na ang kaso (I just accepted that they want to make arrangements with the government so the case would come to an end),” said Duterte.

The President also revealed that Imee did not disclose if the wealth they have was ill-gotten.

“She’s not ready to announce na ninakaw ‘yung pera. Misis ‘yung pinagdudahan, pag-usapan. That, I accepted. But when the proceedings should begin, they should start with Congress,” said Duterte.

Several lawmakers, as well as martial law victims earlier criticized the offer, saying that the Marcos family should return their ill-gotten wealth, disclose any condition for its return, and hold them accountable.” CBB

