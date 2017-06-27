Duterte makes public appearance after 6-day hiatus

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night made an appearance in Malacañang after a six-day hiatus from the public’s sight.

Duterte led the Eid al-Fitr celebration at the Rizal Hall in Malacañang.

Muslim leaders led by Mohaqher Iqbal, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chief peace negotiator, were present during the celebration.

In explaining Duterte’s absence from public view, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the President was just busy with the things he needs to finish.

“He is alive and well. He is very well. He is just busy with what he really needs to do,” Abella said.

The chief executive was last seen in public on June 20 after he visited an evacuation center in Iligan City in Lanao del Sur. After then, the President did not have public any engagements.

Prior to his six-day absence, Duterte had a prolonged absence from June 12 to 17. Abella said Duterte was “just resting” during those times, dismissing claims the President was seriously ill. JE