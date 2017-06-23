Saturday, June 24, 2017
Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has fired cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea on positions of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that two frigates and a submarine launched six cruise missiles on IS installations in the Hama province in Syria, destroying command centers and ammunition depots.

It did not say when the missiles were launched.

Russia is one of the strongest backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and has been carrying airstrikes in the country since September 2015.

Moscow had fired missiles in the past from the Mediterranean at militants’ positions in Syria./rga

