As clashes continue, ARMM gov, Lanao Sur leader discuss Marawi crisis

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur—Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) met with Lanao del Sur mayors on Saturday to discuss the Marawi crisis.

The meeting was held as bombs dropped by FA-50 jets exploded in the background, along with successive artillery fires and small caliber fires.

READ: Hataman, kinondena ang “acts of terror” na nagaganap sa Marawi City

A convoy of several military vehicles was seen heading for the battlefield even as the Armed Forces opened up, and granted the media access to previously restricted areas near the scene of the fighting—Including Amai PakPak Ave. near the Sarimanok area.

At the provincial capitol, the flag was also flown in half-mast on Saturday in honor of the 59 soldiers killed in action.

As of this report, fighting was continuing in the heart of the city as the military claimed to have gained foothold of strategic areas.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM