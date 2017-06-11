‘He was a good man who shouldn’t have died too young’

SAN MIGUEL, Bohol—Princess Garcia failed to stop her tears from flowing when talking about her brother, John Romulo Garcia, who died on Friday in Marawi City.

John, 28, and a member of Philippine Marine Corps, was among the 13 soldiers who were killed on Friday during the gun-battle with Maute militants in Marawi.

The news of her brother’s death was too painful for 19-year-old Princess.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said they learned about what happened through Facebook postson Friday night.

They didn’t believe it at first until they received a call from John’s commanding officer.

“Many had posted on Facebook that he had died. But we, his family, didn’t know about it. When we learned about it, we were very shocked,” she added.

After confirming his death, John’s parents, Sylvia and Romulo, immediately flew to Metro Manila on Saturday to retrieve their son’s body.

Condrada Relampagos-Caresosa, 76, was sobbing, saying her grandson was a good man who shouldn’t have died too young.

She said John was special to her since he was her first grandson.

Caresosa said she had to comfort her daughter, Sylvia, whose world came crashing down upon learning that her son was gone.

Although the tragedy was painful, Caresosa urged her family to accept God’s will.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caresosa had already cleaned the Garcia’s house in Barangay Kagawasan, San Miguel, in time for John’s arrival.

Certificates of recognition and awards received by John including his two paintings were displayed in the living room.

Caresosa said they had expected John to come home since March.

But it was postponed because he was deployed to augment the security force in Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nation Summit.

His task was to guard the President of Vietnam.

John promised to come home but was instead deployed to Marawi when the fighting broke out on May 23.

The family’s fears came true when John’s Facebook page was filled with condolences from friends and neighbors.

At that time, they didn’t know that John was one of those killed in Marawi on Friday.

They received a confirmation later from John’s superior officer.

John was the eldest among five of his siblings.

He grew up in Bohol and had graduated from Central Visayas State College of Agriculture Forestry and Technology (now Bohol Island State University) before joining the Marines in 2012.

Caresosa said they discouraged John to join the Marines, but the passion to serve the country prevailed.

“He chose to serve the country. There was nothing we could do to stop him,” she said.

Although it pained them that he was gone too soon, Princess said she was proud of her brother who died serving the country.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM