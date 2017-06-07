Duterte: It’s not yet time for MNLF to join AFP fight in Marawi

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that it was not yet time for Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) fighters to join government troops in fighting the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group in Marawi City.

“Si Nur, nag-usap kami once. Mag-kumpleto rin ang mga tao niya. Sabi ko: ‘Salamat.’ Tapos, he offered to send 2,000 of his men. Sabi ko: ‘Teka, huwag muna. Huwag muna’,” Duterte said in a speech before troops of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Tacurong City.

Duterte and Nur Misuari, MNLF founding chairman, met on Saturday and talked about the help of MNLF fighters could give the Armed Forces of the Philippines in its fight against the Maute Group.

The President initially said he welcomed the Misuari’s.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the MNLF fighters could not immediatey join the state troops in figting the Maute Group since “appropriate protocols” would still need to be established. /atm