P79-M worth of checks, cash found by PH Marines in Maute lair

Members of the Philippine Marines have recovered P79 million in cash and checks from a house that used to be a sniper position of the Maute Group in Marawi City.

A total of P27 million worth of checks and P52 million worth of cash in bundles in one of the houses in Barangay (village) Mapandi.

There will be an investigation as to where the money came from, Ltc. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said in a press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not speculate here. We will wait for the facts after the investigation,” he said.

The Marawi crisis reached its 15th day on Tuesday and nearly 200 people have been killed and thousands have fled.

The gunbattle started with the military’s botched raid against Abu Sayyaf senior leader Isnilon Hapilon but reinforcements from the Maute Group came. IDL/rga

RELATED STORIES

New weapons from US to be used by PH Marines in Marawi

Duterte offers P20M for Hapilon, 2 Maute brods

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.