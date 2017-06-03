Missing Japanese tourists found dead in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—The two Japanese nationals who were reported missing since Tuesday were found dead off Northern Palawan’s Galoc Island, police said Saturday.

The bodies of victims Itani Masaru, 59, and Arai Yoshihiro, 24, were recovered by a police search and rescue team Friday afternoon in a remote island located west of Galoc Island in Culion. This after three of the crime suspects who confessed to authorities pointed out the location.

A police report filed by Senior Inspector Thirz Starky Timbangcaya said the suspects Michael Suangco, Aladin Mohameran and Reynante Labampa told investigators that the victims were shot and their bodies dismembered before being dumped into the water.

The suspects also sank the boat the victims boarded upon leaving Coron town last Tuesday.

Police investigators are also looking for another Japanese national Hiroyuki Nagaham, a businessman with work address in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City, who allegedly ordered the killing.

Police are also looking for Sonny Anicete, a resident of Puerto Princesa City, who was identified by the three suspects as their leader, and two other companions, Joebez Vizcara and an unnamed minor.

The victims left their hotel in Coron town on Tuesday purportedly to go off on an island hopping tour. The staff of the GMG Hotel where the victims were staying reported to the police the missing guests after failing to return the next day. JPV