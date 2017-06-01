Defense chief says 500 militants involved in Marawi siege

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday that 500 Islamist terrorists fought in Marawi and had a ‘big plan’ to occupy the city.

Lorenzana said Islamists from various militant groups that gathered in Marawi for the plan to take Marawi. More than a week of fighting has left 95 militants dead. At least 25 soldiers and 19 civilians have also died.

The defense chief said eight of the fighters killed were foreigners, including Chechen and Arab militants.

He estimated that about 50 to 100 of the militants remained holed up in the city. He said authorities were verifying reports that some have left in small groups for towns around Marawi. CBB

