Tuesday, May 30, 2017
All Filipinos must unite to flush out evil forces in Mindanao – Palace

President thankful to Senate for resolution backing martial law - Abella
/ 12:51 PM May 30, 2017
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte Marawi

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte attends a situation briefing at the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade (MIB) headquarters in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte on May 26, 2017.  PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

MANILA — Malacañang thanked the Senate on Tuesday for its resolution signed by 15 senators backing President Duterte’s martial law declaration for the island of Mindanao.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella has said the administration needs the support of other sectors to resolve the problems plaguing the island.

“The President has acted swiftly and decisively to suppress the ongoing rebellion in Marawi and to prevent its spread in the provinces of Mindanao,” Abella said.

“However, the executive branch cannot do it alone. We need the cooperation of the entire government and the support of our people to finally flush out the evil forces, restore normalcy, and bring peace to the island of Mindanao,” he added. SFM/rga

TAGS: abu sayyaf, Acts of terror, Armed conflict, Armed Forces of the Philippines, clash, Counter-terrorism, Criminality, Defense, Encounter, Ernesto Abella, executive department, gun battle, Insurgency, Law and Order, law enforcement, legislature, Malacañang, manhunt for terrorists, Marawi City, Marawi City attacks, Marawi siege, Martial law, Maute group, Military operations, Mindanao martial law, Office of the President, Philippine president, public order, Public safety, pursuit operations, raid, rebellion, Rodrigo Duterte, Security, Senate, Senate resolution, Senate resolution backing martial law in Mindanao, terror attacks, Terrorism, War
