All Filipinos must unite to flush out evil forces in Mindanao – Palace

MANILA — Malacañang thanked the Senate on Tuesday for its resolution signed by 15 senators backing President Duterte’s martial law declaration for the island of Mindanao.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella has said the administration needs the support of other sectors to resolve the problems plaguing the island.

“The President has acted swiftly and decisively to suppress the ongoing rebellion in Marawi and to prevent its spread in the provinces of Mindanao,” Abella said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the executive branch cannot do it alone. We need the cooperation of the entire government and the support of our people to finally flush out the evil forces, restore normalcy, and bring peace to the island of Mindanao,” he added. SFM/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.