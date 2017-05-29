Lacson: Get used to Duterte’s rhetoric

President Rodrigo Duterte cannot just ignore the Supreme Court and Congress regarding martial law in Mindanao, two senators said on Monday.

“Under the Constitution, he cannot do that,” Senator Grace Poe said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel when sought for comment on Duterte’s statement.

“But again, knowing the President, he’s been there for almost a year now, we have to realize that he speaks depending on who he’s addressing, who his audience is. I know the President still has to realize that whatever he utters, whether in a small, intimate gathering or a huge gathering, will have an impact on the country.” she said.

On Saturday, Duterte said his martial law declaration in Mindanao would continue until the police and the military say that the Philippines was safe.

“Until the police and the Armed Forces say the Philippines is safe, this martial law will continue. I will not listen to others. The Supreme Court justices, the congressmen, they are not here,” the President said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson expressed doubts whether or not the President was serious with his statement.

“The better question to ask is if he meant, half-meant or didn’t mean at all what he said. Filipinos should get used to his rhetoric by now,” Lacson said in a text message to reporters.

“The mere fact that he complied with the constitutional requirement of submitting to Congress the written report within 48 hours shows his respect and regard to the Constitution and the duly established authorities. He is a lawyer and he knows that he can’t ignore the SC and the Congress in this regard,” he added.

Poe and Lacson are members of the majority bloc in the Senate.

But for Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Duterte’s statement only proved that he had no respect for the rule of law and democratic institutions.

“Since day 1 when Duterte ordered the killing of our people in his fake war on drugs, it was quite clear that he had no respect for the rule of law and democratic institutions,” Trillanes, an opposition member and known critic of Duterte, said in a statement.

“People should start waking up because he will keep on pushing the boundaries of his power for as long as no one is pushing back,” the senator added. CBB/rga