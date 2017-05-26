44 gov’t troops, terrorists killed in Marawi clashes—AFP

At least 44 have been killed in the ongoing fighting in Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said late Thursday night.

Thirteen government troops were killed since the gun battle started on Tuesday afternoon. Six soldiers were killed in fresh clashes Thursday, bringing the death toll among soldiers at 11, the Western Mindanao Command said.

Two policemen were killed.

Meanwhile, 18 members of the Maute group were killed in fresh gun battle as government troops cleared two bridges heading towards Bangulo. This brings the fatalities on the terrorist groups to 31.

“As of this report, 31 terrorists were already neutralized and 6 high-powered firearms were recovered by the troops,” said Army’s First Infantry Division commander Brig. Gen. Rolando Bautista.

“Our troops are doing deliberate operations in the areas we believe are still occupied or infested with the terrorists’ presence,” he added.

In a press briefing earlier, the military said they have also launched ‘precise’ air strikes to go after the remaining 30 to 40 members of the Maute group.

They have also deployed army tanks, special operations forces, as well as attack helicopters, to retake the predominantly Muslim city.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the entire Mindanao a few hours after the fighting erupted on Tuesday. IDL

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.