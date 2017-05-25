Duterte admin’s rating up 5 points in latest SWS survey

The net satisfaction rating of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte rose five points in the first quarter of 2017 and remained “very good,” according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The administration scored an overall performance rating of a “very good” +66 in March, up from +61 in December last year, +66 in September, and 50 in June.

According to the SWS, the terminologies for the net satisfaction ratings are as follows: +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to –9, “neutral”; –10 to –29, “poor”; –30 to –49, “bad”; –50 to –69, “very bad”; –70 and below, “execrable.”

The March 2017 survey was conducted from March 25-28, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide – 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It has a sampling error of ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. CBB/rga