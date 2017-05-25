Thursday, May 25, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Fighting resumes between gov’t troops, armed groups in Marawi

By: - Bureau Chief / @inqmindanao
/ 10:29 AM May 25, 2017
Marawi checkpoint

Evacuees from the fighting between Army soldiers  on one hand, and the Abu Sayyaf and Maute Groups on the other, in Marawi City, arrive in Iligan City, on May 24, 2017. President Rodrigo Duterte warned that martial law would be “harsh” and like a dictatorship, after imposing military rule in the south to combat Islamist militants. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

DAVAO CITY – Fighting between armed men and government forces resumed on Thursday morning in Marawi City.

Maki Panandigan, a resident of Marawi City, called the Philippine Daily Inquirer at 9:45 a.m. Thursday to say that fighting has resumed in the city.

“It has started,” Panandigan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can see smoke,” he added, apparently referring to a fire in the area.

The fighting resumed a day after the mass evacuation of residents to nearby Lanao del Sur towns and Iligan City, following a spate of clashes when groups linked to the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute Group attacked Marawi City starting Tuesday afternoon.

This prompted President Duterte to declare martial law in all of Mindanao two nights ago.  SFM/rga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: abu sayyaf, Acts of terror, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bombing, clash martial law, Counter-terrorism, Defense, Encounter, gun attacks, gun battle, Law and Order, law enforcement, Maki Panandigan, manhunt for terrorists, Marawi City, Marawi City attacks, Maute group, Military operations, Mindanao martial law, Philippine National Police, public order and safety, Public safety, pursuit operations, Safety, Security, terror attacks
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved