Fighting resumes between gov’t troops, armed groups in Marawi

DAVAO CITY – Fighting between armed men and government forces resumed on Thursday morning in Marawi City.

Maki Panandigan, a resident of Marawi City, called the Philippine Daily Inquirer at 9:45 a.m. Thursday to say that fighting has resumed in the city.

“It has started,” Panandigan said.

“I can see smoke,” he added, apparently referring to a fire in the area.

The fighting resumed a day after the mass evacuation of residents to nearby Lanao del Sur towns and Iligan City, following a spate of clashes when groups linked to the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute Group attacked Marawi City starting Tuesday afternoon.

This prompted President Duterte to declare martial law in all of Mindanao two nights ago. SFM/rga