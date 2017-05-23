3 gov’t troops killed, 12 wounded in Marawi clashes

Three government troops (2 soldiers and a policeman) were killed while 12 others were wounded in clashes with members of the IS-linked Abu Sayyaf and the Maute terror groups in Marawi City that started on Tuesday afternoon.

In a televised press briefing from Russia, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Armed Forces will send more troops from Manila and Zamboanga to Marawi City on Wednesday.

“Several troops from neighboring units have joined them. Tomorrow we will bring more troops from Manila and Zamboanga,” he said.

Lorenzana also confirmed circulating reports of burning in St. Mary’s Church, Ninoy Aquino School, Dansalan College and Marawi City Jail, as well as several houses surrounding these facilities.

The terrorists have also occupied some establishments in Marawi City, including the government-run Amai Pakpak Hospital, city hall, city jail and parts of the Mindanao State University compound.

“The Maute also occupied the main street, Quezon street, as well as two bridges leading to the city,” he said.

The entire Marawi City was pitch black, according to Lorenzana, who advised residents to stay in their homes.

“There’s no light. There are Maute snipers all around, so the troops are still on holding [mode]. Several elements have joined them from neighboring units and tomorrow morning we are bringing more troops from Zamboanga and Manila,” he said.

Quoting reports from Army 1st Infantry Division commander Brig. Gen. Rolando Bautista, he said that there were no civilians roaming around the city and they were all inside their houses.

“Ang sinasabi namin eh stay in their homes, huwag muna magkalat-kalat sa paligid ngayong gabi dahil wala nang ilaw at maraming snipers ang Maute dun nag-aabang, baka mapagkamalang sundalo (What we’re telling the residents is stay in their homes, don’t loiter in the streets tonight because there is no electricity and the Maute has many snipers lying in wait. The people might be mistaken for soldiers),” Lorenzana said.

As of 8:30 p.m., “sporadic firefights” continued in parts of Marawi City, the AFP said in an earlier statement.

The clashes stemmed from a report receved by the military that Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan, was in the area.

Hapilon reportedly left Western Mindanao a few months ago to establish a province or “wilayat” in Lanao del Sur.

President Rodrigo Duterte, while on his visit to Russia, has declared martial law in Mindanao for 60 days.