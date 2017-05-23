Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Duterte declares martial law in Mindanao

FILE – Army soldiers in action in Mindanao (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / RAFFY LERMA)

President Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law in the entire island of Mindanao for 60 days, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abellas announced in Moscow, Russia.

The declaration came after government forces and Maute group clashed in Marawi, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday afternoon.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said the President, who is in a five-day visit to Russia, was briefed about the situation in Marawi.

PresidentDuterte meets with ES Medialdea, SAP Bong Go re Marawi situation

President Duterte meets with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Assistant to the President Secretary Bong Go to discuss the situation in  Marawi City.

When asked why the President declared martial law in entire Mindanao, Abella said that “it was the President’s order.”

TAGS: Islamic State, Marawi, Maute group, Philippine news updates
