Duterte declares martial law in Mindanao

President Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law in the entire island of Mindanao for 60 days, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abellas announced in Moscow, Russia.

The declaration came after government forces and Maute group clashed in Marawi, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday afternoon.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said the President, who is in a five-day visit to Russia, was briefed about the situation in Marawi.

When asked why the President declared martial law in entire Mindanao, Abella said that “it was the President’s order.”