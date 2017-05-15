Jinggoy Estrada seeks checkup for ‘extreme’ shoulder pain

MANILA — Detained former Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada has asked the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division to allow him to leave detention for a medical checkup of his aching shoulder.

In a recently released two-page motion dated May 11, Estrada complained of “extreme” pain in his right shoulder.

Hence, his lawyers asked the anti-graft court for permission to go to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City for “immediate medical attention.” The motion did not specify any date, only stating that he needed to leave detention “immediately.”

The motion stated that as far back as April 2016, Estrada has suffered pain “that has not been relieved by rest and medications.” HIs camp said he did not immediately seek medical attention then because he initially found the pain “bearable.”

Estrada’s camp said his pain now has become similar to that he experienced in November 2014 when Dr. Tyrone Reyes diagnosed him with calcific tendinitis-adhesive capsulitis (an inflammation of the connective tissue also known as “frozen shoulder”). Back then, the Sandiganbayan had to allow him to undergo therapy sessions.

While saying that it should not be interpreted as self-examination, Estrada’s camp said his condition might require arthroscopic surgery if it continued to be painful.

Estrada most recently left detention on April 19 to attend the 80th birthday celebration of his father, former President and current Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

The 54-year old actor-politician has been detained since June 2014, after he was formally charged by Ombudsman prosecutors at the Sandiganbayan for allegedly obtaining P183.8 million in kickbacks upon endorsing dubious foundations to implement projects funded by his Priority Development Assistance Fund proceeds. SFM/rga