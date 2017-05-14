Fire hits Yokohama tire factory along NLEX
A fire hit the Yokohama tire factory along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Pampanga on Sunday afternoon.
Netizens shared photos of the fire on social media. Thick black smoke can be seen emerging from the factory.
As of writing, the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. YG/JE/rga
