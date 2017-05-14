Sunday, May 14, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Fire hits Yokohama tire factory along NLEX

/ 05:11 PM May 14, 2017
Fire along NLEX near Clark. INQUIRER.net

Fire along NLEX near Clark. INQUIRER.net

A fire hit the Yokohama tire factory along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Pampanga on Sunday afternoon.

Netizens shared photos of the fire on social media. Thick black smoke can be seen emerging from the factory.

Fire along NLEX near Clark. INQUIRER.net

Fire along NLEX near Clark. INQUIRER.net

As of writing, the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. YG/JE/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Clark, Fire, NLEX, Pampanga, Tire, Yokohama
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved