Grads of Metro Manila schools dominate civil engineering licensure exam

Universities in Metro Manila dominated the top 10 of the civil engineering licensure examination, which saw more than a third of its takers from 12 cities pass the board.

While Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila had the most number of board placers at six, De La Salle University-Manila was recognized as the top performing school in the May 2017 civil engineering licensure exam, as 81.9 percent of its 105 examinees passed the board.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that the top performing school tag was based on the school that had 50 or more examinees, with at least 80 percent passing percentage.

Out of the 6,998 examinees, the PRC said that 2,519 passed the board, with Hisham Adiong Sacar of the Far Eastern University-Institute of Technology topping the list with a rating of 94.6 percent.

He was followed by Christian Paul dela Cruz Sanguyo (93.55 percent), Jericson Hernandez Advincula (93.2 percent), Danielle Casurao Tupas (93.1 percent), Dustin Glenn Cuevas (92.9 percent) and Allan Dave Abbariao dela Cruz (92.9 percent), all from Mapua; and Jan Carlo Marcelo Castro (93.2 percent) of the University of the Philippines Los Baños and Robert Piñero Arago Jr. (92.9 percent) of the Central Colleges of the Philippines.

Also in the top 10 are Rusty Villadolid Lapus (92.85 percent) of the Cebu Technological University, Mary Joy Galvez Arita (92.75 percent) of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Archimedes Umblas Martinez (92.65 percent) of Manuel L. Quezon University, Joel Batoon Zulueta (92.55) of University of Baguio and Vinzon Paul Saplala David (92.5 percent) of Mapua.

The examination was held in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga, and was administered by the Board of Civil Engineering composed of engineers Praxedes Bernardo, Pericles Dakay and Romeo Estañero.

The date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new civil engineers will be announced soon by the PRC. Meanwhile, it said passers should register for the issuance of their PRC IC and certificate of registration at www.prc.gov.ph from May 19 to 25. /atm