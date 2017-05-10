10 lawmakers, 5 of them from LP, join PDP-Laban

Five lawmakers of the erstwhile ruling Liberal Party, along with five others from various parties, have jumped shipped to the administration party, the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

The LP members who took their oath before House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, secretary general of the PDP-Laban on Wednesday were Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas, a former actor; transgender Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman; Lanao del Sur Rep. Ansaruddin Adiong; North Cotabato Rep. Nancy Catamco; and Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo.

The following lawmakers also took their oath before Alvarez – Sulu Rep. Munir Arbison and Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III, both from the Nacionalista Party; Zamboanga Del Sur Rep. Divina Grace Yu and Masbate Rep. Scott Davies Lanete, from the Nationalist People’s Coalition; and Camiguin Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo from Lakas.

The addition of 10 new members increased the hold of PDP-Laban to 121 in the 292-seat chamber, Alvarez told reporters after the oath-taking.

Alvarez and Deputy Speaker Miro Quimbo, the highest-ranking Liberal Party official in the House, earlier confirmed the exodus to the Philippine Daily Inquirer that further decimated the already minority party.

“Said members talked to me previously advising me of their move,” Quimbo said.

The transfers would further reduce the Liberals in the lower House from 32 to 28, a far cry from its membership of 100-plus during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

The PDP-Laban, from mere three members during the 16th Congress, swelled in number to over 90 members in the 292-strong chamber.

Roman, who made history as the country’s first transgender lawmaker in Congress, was put in the spotlight for the sudden change of heart when she voted for the controversial administration pet bill seeking to restore the death penalty on drug offenders.

A staunchly Catholic lawmaker, Roman said she voted in favor of the death penalty based on the stance of her constituents., although her vote shook her conscience.

The administration party PDP-Laban is in a supermajority coalition with other political parties such as the Liberal Party, the Nacionalista Party, National Unity Party, Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the party-list bloc. /atm