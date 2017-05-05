Taguiwalo: I accept Sotto apology, but I don’t tolerate misogyny

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo has accepted the apology of Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto for joking about single mothers in a confirmation hearing at the Senate on Thursday.

But that doesn’t mean she tolerates misogyny, Taguiwalo clarified in a Twitter post.

“Sen. Sotto apologized publicly even if the apology does not fully capture the extent of the gravity of what his ‘joke’ implied,” Taguiwalo said.

Sotto on Taguiwalo remarks: If I'm a bad person, then I apologize

“He apologized and I accepted his apology. That does not mean that I tolerate misogyny or anti-women comments or attacks vs solo parents,” she said.

The secretary even expressed gratitude to Sotto for supporting her confirmation, as well as that of her allies Agrarian Reform secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano and former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

“I thank Sen. Sotto for his support for my confirmation and that of Ka Paeng. He also supported Gina’s,” she said.

She, however, thanked those who felt offended by Sotto’s comments about her.

“I would like to thank everyone who expressed their condemnation of the statement of Sen Sotto and their support for me and for all solo parents,” Taguiwalo added.

Sotto drew a firestorm of criticism when he referred to single mothers as “na-ano lang,” saying that’s how they are called in street language during Taguiwalo’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

The controversial remark of the actor-turned-politician earned condemnation from different sectors, especially women’s groups, and famous personalities and celebrities./rga