Aguirre: Ang will stage own ambush to justify Senate inquiry

Gambling businessman Charlie “Atong”Ang will stage an “ambush me” over the weekend to justify the call of Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV for a Senate inquiry on the alleged plot to kill him.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II told reporters on Thursday that Ang would blame him and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon for the ambush.

“I received a reliable information that this weekend someone will stage an ‘ambush me’ and pin the blame on me and Secretary Esperon,” Aguirre said. “This staged ambush will be used by a senator to justify his call for a senate inquiry.”

Aguirre added that he immediately called the media after receiving the information.

Aguirre said the “ambush me” will be similar to what happened in early 2000 when then President Joseph Estrada was blamed for the attempt.

“Ito ay ipa-pattern nila doon sa nangyari noong panahon ni Presidente Erap na merong isang ambush sana pero yun ang naging dahilan ng pagbagsak ng administrasyon,” Aguirre said.

He added that Ang should bring his witnesses and evidence to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“I assure him that the NBI will attend to his complaint,” Aguirre added. /atm