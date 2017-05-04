‘Authoritarian tendencies’ a reason behind Lacson’s vote vs Lopez

Gina Lopez’s “authoritarian tendencies” were among the reasons why Senator Panfilo Lacson voted against her confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Lacson explained his vote on Thursday, a day after the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected Lopez’s appointment.

“Confirmation of a presidential appointee or nominee, especially a cabinet member by the CA always follows two basic criteria: fitness and competence. Passion and enthusiasm do not automatically translate into the two criteria,” he said in a text message to reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ms Regina Paz Lopez obviously has a lot of passion and enthusiasm, but evidently, in my own observation and analysis of her performance during the entire confirmation proceedings, she is not fit for the job nor is she qualified.

“Worse, she admittedly arrogated unto herself the authority which is not prescribed under the existing laws of the land. That makes her potentially dangerous as a department head. Further, she has authoritarian tendencies,” Lacson said.

Besides, the senator said he hates being “intimidated and pressured in the performance of my duties as a legislator and member of the CA.”

“Her supporters can speculate all they want why I voted to reject her confirmation but these are my reasons and nothing more,” Lacson added.

Lopez, in a press conference at the Senate after her rejection, insinuated that “business interests” had prevailed over the CA.

“It’s very sad that in the Commission on Appointments, clearly, business interests have run the day. And I think that needs to be reevaluated because how can a body, which is mandated to make decision based on the common good, make decisions based on business interests?” she said.

“What else can you say? The ones who voted no— explain it, what are the reasons for, explain it,” said the secretary. JE/rga

READ: Gina on CA rejection: It’s sad that business interests run the day