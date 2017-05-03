Impeachment bids vs Duterte, Robredo ‘destructive for all,’ says Panelo

The impeachment complaints against President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo will be “destructive for all,” Salvador Panelo, the presidential chief legal counsel, said on Wednesday.

“I think it will be destructive for all,” Panelo told reporters in Malacañang.

Panelo echoed Duterte’s earlier statement that “he is against any impeachment move against any of them.”

He said legislators should focus on national concerns instead of the impeachment complaints.

“We have had enough of that for the last so many decades,” he said.

The Palace official said impeachment against Duterte was a mere “black propaganda and would not prosper.”

“They can always try,” he said. “But I don’t think it will succeed.”

Panelo said Duterte still enjoyed the support of “an overwhelming majority number in the Congress,” including the support of FiIlipinos.

Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano on March 16 filed a complaint against Duterte, citing culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

“I think the impeachment is only intended for propaganda by the one who will file it and those who are supporting it to smear the President,” Panelo said. “But I don’t think it will ever succeed.”

On Tuesday, Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas, the majority leader, said the House would prioritize the impeachment compalint against the chief executive.

Panelo also echoed Duterte’s sentiment on the impeachment complaint against Robredo.

On Tuesday, a group of lawyers led by Bruce Rivera went to the House of Representatives to file an impeachment complaint against Robredo. But it did not push through due to the absence of an endorser.

“As the President says, any impeachment filed against those who have won the votes should not be pursued because it will only derail whatever legislative agenda the Congress has,” Panelo said. “They may be focusing on a matter that should not be tackled on at this time. I share the President’s sentiment.” /atm