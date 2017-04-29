‘Taguiwalo, Mariano, Lopez presence in Duterte cabinet good for peace talks’

The National Democratic Front (NDF) on Saturday said the presence of progressive personalities in President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet is a boon for the government’s peace talks with communists.

The NDF, the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines says the inclusion in the Cabinet of Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael “Ka Paeng” Mariano, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Environment Secretary Gina Lopez “bodes well for the entire peace process as they would be in a position to help push much-needed socio-economic reforms.”

The NDF and the Philippine government are currently focused on finalizing the Comprehensive Agreement on the Socio-Economic Reforms, one of the agreements that will pave the way for a final peace pact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDF said Mariano, who was a known peasant leader before becoming a public official, “will play an important role in implementing a program of free land distribution for poor peasants.”

“Ka Judy will likewise play an important role in implementing expanded social services for the people,” it said. “Gina Lopez meanwhile has expressed willingness to work with the revolutionary forces in protecting the environment against destructive mining operations.”

Lopez is not a member of any progressive organization but she has earlier ordered the suspension of mine contracts.

The nomination of the three Cabinet members were recently bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

“Their removal from office by reactionary interests will run counter to the people’s long-standing desire for reforms in government,” the NDF said. “The NDFP looks forward to continue working with the three officials, in the framework of peace negotiations, to achieve meaningful reforms for the benefit of the people towards a just peace.”