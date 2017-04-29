Bataan town councilor gunned down

(Updated, 5:40 p.m.) HERMOSA, Bataan—Bataan Governor Albert Garcia and Hermosa Mayor Antonio Joseph “Jopet” Inton on Saturday (April 29) put up a P1.3-million bounty for information that may help identify the killers of Hermosa municipal councilor Danilo Basi.

Basi was shot dead shortly before Saturday noon as he left his house in Barangay (village) Cataning, police said.

The councilor was shot in the head and chest by two men, who rode off in a black car, not a motorcycle as earlier reported.

Basi was a businessman before he ran for office and won last year.