Strong magnitude 7.2 quake rocks Mindanao

A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental Saturday morning, prompting government seismologists to issue a tsunami advisory.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquake struck at 4:23 a.m. in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

It had a depth of 57 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sea level disturbances such as strong currents and rapid rise and fall of seawaters are expected,” Phivolcs said in an advisory.

It advised concerned public to be alert for unusual waves.

Coastal areas in provinces facing the Celebes Sea are expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tide levels, said Phivolcs in the same advisory.

It also said that the first tsunami waves were expected between 4:28 a.m and 5:23 a.m and that it may continue for hours.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said in an interview with DZMM radio that tsunami waves of less than one meter did not require evacuation of residents.

Intensity 5 was felt in General Santos City; Koronadal City; Santa Maria, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino, Balot Island, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Sarangani; and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity 4 was felt in Davao City, Cotabato City and Zamboanga City.

Intensity 3 was felt in Cagayan de Oro City while Intensity 2 was felt in Kidapawan CIty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damages and aftershocks were expected, according to Phivolcs.