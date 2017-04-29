Explosion rocks Quiapo, injuring at least 11 people

Updated: 1:55 a.m., April, 29, 2017

An explosion on Quezon Boulevard near Quiapo Church in Manila injured at least 11 people at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, according Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), who was interviewed over radio station DZBB.

The blast, apparently caused by an improvised explosive device, probably had nothing to do with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit being held in Manila, Albayalde said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the explosion, two men on a motorcycle were seen passing by the blast site, Manolo Jeremias, executive officer of Barangay 391, Zone 40, told the Inquirer.

The injured were taken to various hospitals.

In a tweet, Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said his volunteers aboard three ambulances took two of the injured to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center and one to the Philippine General Hospital.

Gordon said the three were severely wounded. /atm

Watch: Quezon Boulevard after blast pic.twitter.com/WiUKmUcbg8 — Aie Balagtas See (@AieBalagtasSee) April 28, 2017