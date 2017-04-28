Duterte shrugs off complaint at ICC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday brushed off the complaint filed against him before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Let them be. Nobody can stop them from filing,” Duterte told reporters in Malacañang after his bilateral meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei.

The President said he was given a copy of the complaint but he remained unfazed, saying he was ready to go to jail.

Malacañang on Wednesday said it

would be “deeply disappointing” if the ICC would believe the story of self-confessed murderers.

On Monday, lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, counsel of self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato, filed crimes against humanity charges against President Duterte and 11 of his allies in the ICC in The Hague over the killings of suspected criminals when he was mayor of Davao City and thousands of drug suspects in his bloody war on drugs.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella and Duterte’s allies believed the case would not prosper.