Monday, April 24, 2017
Ex-basketball star Bong Alvarez accused of domestic violence by GF

/ 12:30 PM April 24, 2017

arrest-2 inquirer file photo

BAGUIO CITY — Retired basketball player Paul “Bong” Alvarez was arrested on Sunday (April 23) on a domestic violence charge filed by his girlfriend, police said.

Mary Anne Dungca Ting, 38, complained that the 48-year-old Alvarez hurt her during a fight at a still undisclosed place in Barangay(village) Loakan Proper at 2:15 a.m.

The couple had a public spat earlier at the Ganza Restaurant in Burnham Park, Baguio City, before they proceeded to Loakan.

Alvarez and Ting reside together in Valenzuela City.

In a statement, the Cordillera Police Office said Alvarez was facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 9262, the law protecting women and children from domestic violence.  SFM/rga

