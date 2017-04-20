DOLE: 45,000 employees regularized through DO 174
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) claimed that around 45,000 employees have been regularized under the new department order on contracting and subcontracting work, Radyo Inquirer 990AM reported on Thursday.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reportedly said that 45,605 contractual employees are now regular workers because of Department Order 174.
D.O. 174, signed by Bello last month, prohibits labor-only contracting and several other contractual arrangements.
READ: Bello signs order prohibiting labor contracting, subcontracting
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly promised to stop contractualization or the so-called end of contract scheme (Endo) employed by some companies to save money.
READ: In meeting with workers, Duterte renews vow to stop endo
Bello said the administration’s campaign against contractualization is a success although 1,000 workers lost their jobs because their employers cannot afford to make them regular employees.
He said those who are now unemployed because of the new DO can seek help through the livelihood response program of the government.
Nevertheless, he said the department order would benefit majority of Filipino workers and that DOLE will continue to monitor compliance to the DO 174. Geisha Sinahonon/INQUIRER.net trainee/KS/rga
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.