Duterte ‘doesn’t give a heck’ about UP honorary degree, says son

DAVAO CITY—Presidential son and vice mayor Paolo Duterte said his father “does not give a heck” about the Honorary Doctorate Degree being offered by the University of the Philippines.

“…knowing my father, he does not give a heck with any “honorary degree” simply because he knows he did not work hard for such a degree,” the young Duterte said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

“All throughout the years of his public life, President Rodrigo Duterte has always shied away from public recognitions. He has always been a simple man, satisfied with what he have and works hard to make a difference not just for his family but for the Dabawenyos and now the Filipino nation,” he added.

Duterte said being elected president “is enough recognition” for his father.

“No other recognition or honorary degrees could eclipse that,” he added.

The vice mayor’s statement came after UP’s offer was bombarded with criticisms.

“To the so-called learned individuals who frown upon the plan of the University of the Philippines to grant an honorary doctorate degree to the President, you can have that honorary degree for all we care,” Paolo said.

“Our family though thanks the UP Board of Regents for even considering our father, My father’s OK being the President of the Republic of the Philippines,” he added.

