Palace won’t interfere in Lucio Tan’s alleged tax evasion case

Malacañang said on Tuesday it would not interfere in the supposed tax evasion case of businessman Lucio Tan.

“It’s best left to the DOJ (Department of Justice),” Secretary Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson, told reporters.

During his visit to Qatar last week, President Rodrigo Duterte in a speech before overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) slammed Tan and said he would have to pay his unpaid taxes.

Duterte said Tan has almost P30 billion of tax deficiencies.

“He has to pay. He has to pay,” he said.

But in an interview with reporters on Monday, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Caesar Dulay said he was not aware of any pending case against Tan regarding his tax liabilities.

Dulay said, however, he would look into this.

“Frankly, I am not aware of any pending case against Mr Lucio Tan,” he said. “But give me a few more days and I’ll look at the records and talk to the assessment people of BIR and probably I can come out with a definite answer.” /atm/rga