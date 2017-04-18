Monday, April 17, 2017
4 secretaries issued interim appointments

By: - Reporter / @NikkoDizonINQ
/ 12:44 AM April 18, 2017
From top left, clockwise: Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano and Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo

President Duterte on Monday issued interim appointments to four of his Cabinet members who have yet to be confirmed by the powerful Commission on Appointments.

They are Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, and Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, according to the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Lopez is the most controversial of the four, with her strict stance against the mining industry, which, according to critics, may help save the environment but deal a blow on the country’s economy.

The Commission on Appointments will resume its hearings when Congress returns on May 2.

