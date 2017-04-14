Tropical Depression Crising to make landfall on Black Saturday

Tropical Depression Crising is expected to make landfall over Samar and Northern Leyte on Black Saturday, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

The eye or center of Crising was spotted 555 kilometers east of Maasin, Southern Leyte, according to the 5:00 p.m. weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Crising has maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving at a pace of 22 kph west-northwest.

It was only identified as a low pressure area (LPA) in Pagasa’s 10:00 a.m. update. But Pagasa warned that it would “likely develop” into a tropical depression.

Pagasa said that rains with gusty winds was expected over the provinces of Samar and Northern Leyte. Crising was also expected to bring cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms which might trigger flashfloods and landslides over Bicol region and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms wuld prevail over Mindanao and the rest of Visayas and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. /atm