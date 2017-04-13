Suspected NPA rebels set fire to cargo truck in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Another cargo truck was set ablaze by suspected New People’s Army rebels in a remote village in North Cotabato on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

A cargo truck owned by a banana businessman from Magsaysay, Davao del Sur was to fetch agricultural products in Tulunan town when about 10 gunmen, who introduced themselves as communist rebels, flagged down the vehicle at 10 a.m. in Barangay Macmod.

Senior Supt. Emmanuel Peralta, North Cotabato police director, told reporters the driver told investigators that he was directed to alight.

As soon as the driver left the truck, the suspects poured gasoline and set it ablaze.

Peralta said the suspects belonged to the NPA’s Front 72 which has been mulcting the banana trader from Magsaysay. Apparently, the trader ignored the demand.

It was the third arson attack by communist rebels in North Cotabato this year. Last month, communist rebels torched a unit of Yellow Bus Line in Makilala, North Cotabato.

Last week, the rebels set on fire a container van loaded with banana’s for export in Sitio Flortam, Barangay Batasan, also in Makilala town. JE/rga