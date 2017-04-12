Abu Sayyaf leader Abu Rami killed in Bohol clash—AFP

(Updated, 12:59 p.m.) An Abu Sayyaf leader was among those killed in a firefight with government security forces in the tourist island of Bohol, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing in Bohol, the AFP confirmed the death of Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Muamar Askali alias “Abu Rami,” saying it would conduct a DNA test to verify his identity. Abu Rami’s death was earlier announced by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) or Police Regional Office 7.

Abu Rami had been blamed for the beheadings of two Canadians and a German hostage and was apparently attempting another kidnapping mission, the military chief said Wednesday.

AFP chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Año told The Associated Press (AP) that troops have recovered and identified the remains of Abu Rami at the scene of the battle in a far-flung coastal village in Bohol island, where five other Abu Sayyaf gunmen were also killed, along with four soldiers and policemen. They apparently had traveled there on another kidnapping mission.

Ano says troops took the picture of the slain Abu Rami and that captured Abu Sayyaf militants identified the young militant leader.

“This is a major blow to the Abu Sayyaf,” Año told The AP. “If they have further plans to kidnap innocent people somewhere, they will now have to think twice.”

AFP Major Gen. Oscar Lactao said the military was looking into several circumstances on how Abu Rami and his men arrived in Inabanga, Bohol as clearing operations continue.

The firefight in Sitio Ilaya, in the remote village of Napo left six suspected Abu Sayyaf members, three soldiers, and one policeman dead, and about 1,200 displaced from their homes. More than 24 hours since the clash started, government security forces have cordoned off the village some 10 kilometers from the national highway as Special Action Force troopers from Manila arrived in the area.

The last airstrike occurred at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Despite the terror threat, Lactao maintained that Bohol was the “safest place on earth” as he urged residents to remain vigilant.

“The threat of terrorism is always there, but our country, our government is resilient. The resiliency of the local gov’t and community is the best defense against terrorism,” he said.

“Return to normalcy is the best antidote versus terrorism. We are assessing the situation, checking on needs of displaced residents. Bohol is a peaceful province. We maintained our composure,” Lactao added.

It’s the Abu Sayyaf’s first known attempt to carry out ransom kidnappings deep in the heartland of the central Philippines, far from its jungle lairs in the southern provinces of Sulu and Basilan.IDL