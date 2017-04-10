3 militiamen killed, 17 troops hurt in clashes with Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three militiamen were killed while six soldiers, including two officers, and 11 other militiamen were wounded in clashes with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sumisip, Basilan on Monday morning.

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the first encounter happened at 7:15 a.m. in Barangay Cabcaban.

Another encounter occurred between the withdrawing bandits and reinforcing soldiers some 30 minutes later.

Petinglay said six soldiers and 11 militiamen were wounded in the second clash.

Three militiamen were also killed.

Eight of wounded were brought to Zamboanga City for medical treatment, while the three others were confined in a hospital in Basilan.

Lieutenant Ron Villarosa, the public affairs officer of the 4th Special Forces Battalion, said the bandits fired M203 grenades at the soldiers.

“This is the reason why we have wounded in action, but all of them suffered shrapnel wounds and they are now in stable condition,” he said. SFM