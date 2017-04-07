DENR employees lash out at Gina Lopez over USec

The grumblings of a group of environment department employees fed up with personnel movements under the administration of Secretary Gina Lopez erupted in a lunchtime rally on Friday.

Black-clad employees of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), mostly from the Human Resource Development Service (HRDS) office, gathered outside the DENR’s main office to express support for two HRDS officials facing transfer supposedly after being blamed for the Civil Service Commission’s disapproval in March of the appointment of Lopez’ undersecretary Philip Camara as Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO). Some of the employees at the rally bore signs asking for Camara’s removal.

The employees expressed outrage over a draft order transferring HRDS Director Rolando Castro and Personnel Division Chief Miriam Marcelo to other positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the reasons Camara’s application for the PENRO post was disapproved was because Marcelo did not sign it.

The employees blamed Camara’s lack of civil service eligibility, a qualification for the PENRO post, for his disapproval. Camara is from the private sector, formerly the Philippine Biochar Association president. He was brought in by Lopez as undersecretary for field operations.

“Ang pagdisapruba sa appointment ng isang taong ni walang civil service eligibility ay isinisisi po sa HR, partikular na sa aming director at personnel chief. Kailan pa naging kasalanan ng HR ang hindi pagkakaroon ng eligibility?” a statement from the employees read, referring to Camara.

“Ngayon may isang taong gustong maghari sa DENR, powerful daw ito at ang tanging pinapakinggan ng ating kalihim, ang gustong magpaalis sa ating HRDS director at personnel chief dahil lamang sa hindi niya nakuha ang kaniyang gusto,” the statement read.

“Sa ating kalihim, alam niyo po ang tama at mali. Nasaan ang sinasabi niyong social justice?” the statement added.

The statement was being read by DENR employee Dada Cendana when Lopez arrived to talk to the group.

Taking the microphone, Lopez assured the employees she has talked to the employees’ union and said there was a “miscommunication” and “misunderstanding of the situation.”

“DENR right now doesn’t have the skills to do [area development] because what’s it’s done all its life is regulation…If I’m going to make a difference, I need the right people. And that’s why I got Philip Camara—he’s a farmer, he’s an expert in area development, and right now he’s doing programs in the Caraga region where I would be able to help the farmers and fishermen there,” Lopez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wrote that he doesn’t have to follow the usual PENRO things because he’s co-terminus with me,” Lopez said. “From [Camara’s] point of view, I gave an order and [Marcelo] didn’t follow,” Lopez said.

But Lopez also praised Marcelo, saying she liked the personnel division chief and that she was “honest.” “It was not her intention to go against me, she’s just following what she sees as the rules…I understand.”

“I’m not saying anyone is right or wrong, I just want you to understand…So nothing has happened…and we’re going to sit with the union…And I give you my commitment that I’m not going to do anything that is unfair,” Lopez assured the employees.

“You’re scared…Do not worry at all. I’m not going to do anything without consulting you,” Lopez told the employees.

“There’s nothing a DENR secretary can do alone. I realize absolutely your value in the organization. We make change together,” the Secretary added.

The human resources employees, however, remained unimpressed, noting Lopez had made the same commitment on Thursday, and yet signed the order calling for the HRDS officials’ transfer. The order was not executed only because it was not “barcoded” or finalized yet, the employees said.

“Naiintindihan namin na kailangan niya si Usec. Camara. Susuportahan namin siya. Pero kailangan niya malaman na kailangan niya rin ng tulong namin at hindi lang ni Camara,” Cendana said, of Lopez.

Should Lopez go back on her word, the employees warned of bigger rallies. “Sana po kung ano yung sinabi niya kanina, yun talaga mangyari,” Cendana said, after the rally. JE/rga