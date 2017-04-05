Duterte appoints Catalino Cuy as DILG officer in charge

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday named undersecretary Catalino Cuy as the officer in charge of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Cuy will replaced former Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno who was fired by Duterte for corruption allegations.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Cuy’s appointment was effective immediately.

“Usec Cuy will hold the position to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of services of the Department until the President appoints a new Secretary,” Abella said in a statement.

Cuy, who is DILG’s undersecretary for peace and order, has served as the Davao City police chief. JE