Drug suspect killed in Isabela police operation

ALICIA, Isabela — A suspected drug dealer was killed by the police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a Monday night (April 3) drug bust in Barangay (village) Magsaysay here.

The suspect identified only as “Ka Baldo” was allegedly selling shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) when he suddenly aimed a gun at an undercover agent, prompting the police to fire at him at 11:50 p.m., said Supt. Manuel Bringas, Isabela police operations chief.

His companion sped away on a red motorcycle towards Angadanan town. SFM