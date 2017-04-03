Village chief who was drug surrenderer killed by gunmen in Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY — Gunmen last week shot and killed a Cuyapo town barangay (village) chairman, who surrendered in 2016 to policemen undertaking its Operation Tohkang drive in Nueva Ecija province, a belated police report stated.

Barangay Bulala chairman Benidicto Monses, 52, was resting inside his sedan when the gunmen approached and shot him repeatedly at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night (April 1), said SPO4 Rudy Mendoza, the case investigator.

Responding policemen brought Monses to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Monses surrendered to the police on Sept. 17, 2016, and was listed as a drug suspect.

Oplan Tokhang is a nationwide door-to-door campaign of the Philippine National Police to persuade drug users and pushers to surrender to law enforcers for rehabilitation and reform. SFM